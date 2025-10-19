E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Dip in cotton output stokes supply fears

Amjad Mahmood Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:07am
A file photo of cotton crops. — Dawn/File
A file photo of cotton crops. — Dawn/File

LAHORE: Despite a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in national cotton production, the domestic market has seen a sharp decline in fresh arrivals during the first half of October. This slowdown has raised concerns about a potential supply shortage, driving a bullish trend in the prices of raw cotton, cottonseed and oilcake.

Data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) shows that from Oct 1 to 15, the arrival of seed cotton (phutti) at ginning factories across the country plummeted by 30pc compared to the same period last year, signalling that the initial strong momentum of the season is flattening out earlier than expected.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq disclosed that a cumulative 3.796 million bales of phutti had reached ginneries by Oct 15, marking a 22pc rise over last year’s 3.102m bales. However, the fortnightly report highlights a worrying drop: only 751,000 bales arrived in the first half of October against 1.062m bales last year.

The slowdown in arrivals has led to a sharp moderation in the overall national production increase, which stood at a robust 49pc above last year’s figures as of Sept 30, down to just 22pc. Similarly, Punjab’s year-on-year production growth has declined from 56pc to 28pc (1.52m bales), while Sindh’s growth has fallen from 45pc to 19pc (2.276m bales).

Fortnightly production plummets; growth slows from 49pc to 22pc this season by mid-October

“The early start to picking, caused by unexpectedly high temperatures and increased cultivation of early varieties in Punjab, led to an unusually rapid arrival pace initially. Several experts had already warned that the October reports would show a decline in the growth rate, and this report confirms those fears,” Mr Haq stated. He expressed concerns that the subsequent reports might even show the overall production dipping below last year’s final tally.

The unexpectedly low arrivals have immediately impacted commodity prices. Cottonseed (banola) and oilcake prices saw a jump of Rs100 to Rs200 per maund, now reaching Rs3,600 and Rs3,100 per maund, respectively, with lint (raw cotton) prices expected to follow a similar upward trajectory from the start of the next working week.

Meanwhile, textile mills have procured 3.04m bales from ginneries, a 17pc increase from the 2.591m bales bought last year. Notably, exporters have purchased a record 125,000 bales, sharply up from only 3,200 bales in the corresponding period last year. Currently, 520 ginning factories are operational nationwide.

A persistent issue causing anxiety among stakeholders is the stark contradiction in production figures. The PCGA’s report shows Punjab’s cotton production at 1.52m bales, which is more than 100pc lower than the 3.081m bales reported by the Crop Reporting Service (CRS) Punjab for the same period.

Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Transfer of Technology Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute, told Dawn that Pakistan’s 2025 cotton season has now entered a “decisive stage where the earlier fast pace of crop arrivals is slowing down”.

He attributed the complexity of the cotton economy to “global fluctuations in cotton prices, varying demand and supply trends, rising import volumes, and local market uncertainty”. Mr Mahmood confirmed that the decline in fortnightly arrivals signals a clear slowdown in the picking pace, which “may result in the season ending earlier than usual, creating temporary supply pressure in the market”.

On pricing, he observed that while “some growers and middlemen have tried to control arrivals to push prices upward”, the weak global demand, coupled with large crops in countries like China, the USA, and Brazil, has limited the impact.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....