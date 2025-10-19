E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Insects infest Narowal

Abid Mahmood Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

NAROWAL: Swarms of small insects have made life miserable for locals across the Narowal district with many residents reporting accidents.

As per details, after the flooding in the Ravi River and the Dek, Baein and Basantar rainwater drains two months ago, the district, including the urban and rural areas, has been infested with swarms of small insects. Citizens complain that the situation gets worse during the nighttime as large numbers of small insects gather around lights in shops, homes and around motorcycles and cars.

Citizens Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Asif said that due to these insects, it had become difficult to travel on motorcycles and vehicles in the evening. They said that insects enter the eyes, ears, nose and mouth making it impossible to ride a motorcycle.

Residents Zakir Ali and Muhammad Liaquat said that cooking and eating food had also been affected and families could not even sleep at night. Other residents, Muhammad Iqbal and Ashiq Hussain, said that even spraying expensive chemicals and trying out various indigenousremedies to rid of these swarms had also proven to be useless.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

