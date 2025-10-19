45 electric buses arrive in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As many as 45 electric buses have arrived in the garrison city to operate on 10 routes.

However, the service is likely to start in November as the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) are completing final arrangements.

A total of 80 electric buses will operate on the roads of Rawalpindi, but in the initial phase, 45 buses have arrived for the city, while 15 have been dispatched to Gujar Khan. The Punjab Masstransit Authority will supervise the buses in Rawalpindi, whereas the Punjab Transport Company will manage those in Gujar Khan.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to inaugurate the new transport system in the garrison city on October 15, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan protest in Islamabad.

Uzair Shah, General Manager (Operations) at the Punjab Masstransit Authority, told Dawn that the PMA had completed the arrangements for charging stations and the bus depot. “The buses will start operating next month,” he said.

He added that, under the law, the Punjab Masstransit Authority has the mandate to operate feeder buses for the Metro Bus Service. “All electric buses in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan will be managed by the PMA, while the Punjab Transport Company will oversee operations in other parts of the province,” he said.

According to Mr Shah, the fare for the new service will range between Rs20 and Rs25. “A total of 120 electric buses will run in Rawalpindi. In the first phase, 45 buses have arrived, and another 35 will arrive next month,” he added.

Regarding bus stops, he said shelters to protect passengers from rain and sun would be built by the Regional Transport Authority. “Construction will begin as soon as the buses hit the roads,” he said.

He added that the new electric buses would be linked with the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service, providing a comfortable and affordable commuting option for citizens.

On the other hand, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Asad Shirazi told Dawn that the RTA was assisting the PMA in executing the electric bus system in Rawalpindi.

“The main bus depot is being constructed at the old General Bus Service site on Peshawar Road,” he said.

“As the depot’s construction will take three to four months, we have temporarily developed a facility in Saddar on Adamjee Road at the General Bus Service stand. Some buses are also parked at the Metro Bus offices,” he added.

Mr Shirazi said the bus service would provide much-needed relief to the public. “Due to limited parking space, we will initially start with 45 buses in November,” he said.

He added that bus shelters would soon be constructed in collaboration with the Punjab Transport Department and the district administration. “The fare has been fixed, and monthly travel cards will also be introduced for regular passengers,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025