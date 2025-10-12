E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Site for stop of 80 electric buses still not finalised

Aamir Yasin Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

RAWALPINDI: As 80 electric buses for the garrison city’s 10 new routes are on the way from Lahore, the Punjab Mass transit Authority and Regional Transport Authority are looking for a site in Raja Bazaar for the bus stop.

Though Siham Peshawar Road and General Bus Stand Saddar have been selected for the bus depot, the authorities concerned are in a quandary as to how the buses will pass through the congested bazaar.

A senior official of the Punjab Transport Department told Dawn that the department had suggested to the Rawalpindi commissioner to allocate former Rose Cinema adjacent to Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital as the electric bus stop but the Commissioner’s Office is yet to respond to the proposal.

Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation had razed the Rose Cinema and construction of a commercial-cum-parking plaza was being considered in its place.

The Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital also requested the provincial government to allocate the space for the extension of the hospital. However, the government failed to decide the fate of the land measuring two kanals for the electric buses.

The senior official of the transport department said the district administration had been requested to remove the encroachments on the route of the electric buses so it could construct bus stations. He said the bus stations had not yet been constructed and would be built soon after inauguration of buses in the city.

He said funds would be provided to Punjab Mass transit Authority for the purpose.

However, he said the Regional Transport Authority had been asked to identify spaces for the new bus stations. He said in the first phase, the existing bus stations would be used as bus stops.

When contacted, Regional Transport Authority Secretary Asad Shirazi said the RTA was assisting Punjab Mass Transit Authority for the launching of electric buses in the garrison city.

He said routes had been allocated in consultation with Nespak and before allocating the routes, Nespak conducted the survey of the city and pointed out 10 routes for the electric buses.

A senior official of the district administration said they were working on allocating suitable spaces for bus stops and in this regard, assistant commissioners had been asked to cooperate with Punjab transport department. He said there were no encroachments on the main roads of the 10 routes of electric buses and we had allocated some sites while others will be allocating before the launching of the buses.

Route-1 is from Railways Station to Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, Route-2 is from Koral Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Route-3 is from Umar Baig Chowk to Mandi Mor, Route-4 is from Munawar Colony to Saddar, Route-5 is from Marrir Chowk to Motorway Mor, Route-6 from Faizabad to Tramri Chowk, Route-7 is from I.J.P. Metro Station to Kuri Road. Route-8 from Saddar to Lalarukh Colony, Route-9 from Umair Baig Road to Qadeemi Imambargah Mohallah and Route-10 is from Saddar to Qabaristan.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...