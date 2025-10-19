Sir Syed Ahmad Khan remembered with reverence

TAXILA: The 208th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the great educationist, reformer, and founder of the Aligarh movement, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence at Sir Syed School and College, Hasanabdal, on Saturday.

The event highlighted his lifelong struggle to promote modern education among the Muslims of the subcontinent. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, followed by speeches and presentations by students showcasing Sir Syed’s educational and intellectual contributions.

The participants expressed deep admiration for his efforts in awakening a sense of awareness, progress, and unity among the Muslims through knowledge and reform.

Advocate Zulfiqar Hayat, the chief guest, lauded Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s extraordinary role in transforming the educational landscape of the subcontinent. “Sir Syed opened the doors of knowledge for Muslims and laid the foundation of modern education, which continues to inspire generations even today,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, educationist Tahir Mehmood Durrani urged students to follow Sir Syed’s example of perseverance and intellectual curiosity. “Education is the key that opens all doors to success,” he remarked, emphasising that students must make knowledge their strength and work with dedication to serve their country and nation.

In his concluding remarks, the principal thanked the guests, students, and staff for their participation and enthusiasm. He encouraged the students to carry forward Sir Syed’s mission by upholding the values of learning, morality, and service to humanity.

The ceremony ended with a special prayer for the progress of education in Pakistan.

