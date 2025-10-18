E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Two die in Kenya stampede at Odinga’s funeral

AFP Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am
MOURNERS vent their emotions during the funeral of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi.—AFP
MOURNERS vent their emotions during the funeral of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi.—AFP

NAIROBI: Two people died and dozens were injured in a stampede at the state funeral of Kenya’s revered opposition leader Raila Odinga on Friday as crowds rushed to see his coffin, Doctors Without Borders said.

It came a day after three people were killed when security forces opened fire to disperse a crowd that had gathered to see Odinga’s body in a separate ceremony.

Odinga, 80, died from a suspected heart attack at a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday, triggering a huge outpouring of grief for a man known affectionately as “Baba” (father) by many Kenyans.

Friday’s state funeral began calmly at Nairobi’s Nyayo stadium, with President William Ruto telling the crowd that Odinga “walked among us as a man but also charged among us as a movement for change, a movement for justice... for a better and greater Kenya.”

Moments later, a surge of mourners trying to reach the coffin on the pitch turned deadly.

Journalists saw people trampled underfoot, leaving some with broken bones or difficulty breathing.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said emergency responders “attended to 163 patients and referred 34 others for further care”.

Lost five presidential elections

Arguably the most important political figure of his generation in Kenya, Odinga served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013, but never succeeded in winning the presidency despite five attempts.

But he outlasted many rivals and is credited as a major player in returning Kenya to multi-party democracy in the 1990s and overseeing the widely praised constitution of 2010.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...