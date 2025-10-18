E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Kremlin envoy proposes tunnel to link US with Russia

Reuters Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

MOSCOW: A Kremlin envoy has suggested that Russia and the United States build a “Putin-Trump” rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to link the two countries, unlock joint exploration of natural resources and “symbolise unity”.

The proposal by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, envisages a construction project costing $8 billion, funded by Moscow and “international partners”, to build a 112-km rail and cargo link in under eight years. Dmitriev, who has helped spearhead a Russian charm offensive designed to revive US-Russia ties, floated the idea late on Thursday after Putin spoke to US President Donald Trump by phone and agreed to meet in Budapest to seek a way to stop the war in Ukraine.

“The dream of a US-Russia link via the Bering Strait reflects an enduring vision from the 1904 SiberiaAlaska railway to Russia’s 2007 plan. RDIF (sovereign fund) has studied existing proposals, including the US-Canada-Russia-China railroad, and will support the most viable,” Dmitriev wrote on X.

The Bering Strait, 82 km wide at its narrowest point, separates Russia’s vast and sparsely populated Chukotka region from Alaska. Ideas to link them have been around for at least 150 years. The small Diomede islands, one Russian and one belonging to the US, sit in the middle of the strait, only four kilometres apart.

Dmitriev suggested the tunnel be built by The Boring Company, a US company owned by Elon Musk.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...