SAHIWAL: Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail has directed to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the provision of athletics equipment and other facilities at the newly-established synthetic athletic track (SAT) at the Zafar Ali Stadium.

The commissioner said this during an interaction with 130 young athletes and a dozen international coaches at the SAT on Friday.

The purpose of the interaction was to initiate the operational phase of the track. Responding to the demands of athletes and their coaches, the commissioner directed the District Sports Office to prepare the proposal for the provision of athletics equipment, including a drinking water facility, a mini on-track athletic gym, residential accommodations for athletes within the stadium, and annual calender of hosting of divisional and national-level athletic events at the SAT.

Dr Tufail also assured the athletes that he would persuade the board of directors to allocate a sports quota and scholarship for talented youth at the divisional and district public schools in Sahiwal.

It is worth noting that Dawn had published a fact-based report in July 2025 highlighting delays in the transfer of the SAT, developed with a grant of Rs254 million in December 2025.

Commissioner assures athletes, coaches to take up matter with PSB

The report had pointed out that neither the Punjab Sports Department, District Sports Office, nor the Urban Unit had taken steps to formally hand over the facility from the official contractor.

After the report, 13 out of the 15 technical observations raised by local DSO had been resolved and District Sports Officer Amir confirmed that the track had been officially handed over last week.

The contractor informed Dawn that the construction of the servant quarters and repairing of pavilion shades would be completed within weeks.

Wapda National Athletic Coach Fayyaz Mughal noted that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had excluded the equipment cost from the PC-1 of the SAT.

He said that it was argued that equipment would be procured through a separate funding allocation.

Coaches reiterated to the commissioner that without proper athletic equipment, the international-standard track could not serve its intended purpose.

The commissioner assured that he would take up the matter with the PSB director general to expedite the provision of the equipment.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025