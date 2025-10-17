E-Paper | October 17, 2025

South Korea kicks off arms fair to showcase unmanned, AI weapons

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 01:30pm
The South Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team perform during Seoul International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17. —Reuters
The South Korean Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team perform during Seoul International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17. —Reuters

South Korea kicked off its largest-ever arms fair on Friday, with firms expected to show off new unmanned and artificial intelligence-enhanced weapons from howitzers to suicide drones, as Seoul seeks to strengthen its military and pursues more global defence sales.

Organisers said 600 companies from 35 countries were scheduled to participate in the Seoul International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition (ADEX) 2025.

This year’s ADEX kicked off with three days of public air shows at an air base, including flights by its newly developed KF-21 fighter jet.

A man films South Korean Air Force FA-50 fighter jets during Seoul International Aerospace &amp; Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17. —Reuters
A man films South Korean Air Force FA-50 fighter jets during Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17. —Reuters

The festivities will be followed next week by business exhibitions at a sprawling conference centre.

Earlier this month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that the country’s defence budget for next year would rise 8.2 per cent to 66.3 trillion won ($47.1 billion) as it faces more tensions around the region and a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Foreign dignitaries were invited to Pyongyang earlier in October to tour North Korea’s arms exhibition, which included drones and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, followed by a grand military parade.

Arms have become one of South Korea’s fastest-growing exports, as it has inked multibillion-dollar deals selling everything from howitzers and ammunition to missiles and warships around the world.

At this year’s ADEX, Hanwha Aerospace said it would unveil next-generation versions of its popular self-propelled K9 howitzer that use automation and AI to reduce or eliminate the need for a crew.

In addition, the company said it would showcase its L-PGW, a missile-launched loitering munition — also known as a suicide drone — which can circle an area before using AI to identify and destroy a target.

Unmanned weapons and AI will provide more capabilities and help South Korea maintain its defences, despite a shrinking population that will reduce the number of available soldiers, Hanwha said in a statement.

A South Korean Air Force KF21 fighter jet takes part during Seoul International Aerospace &amp; Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17. —Reuters
A South Korean Air Force KF21 fighter jet takes part during Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17. —Reuters

Seok Jong-gun, the minister for the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration, told parliament on Friday that its focus included developing and modernising manned and unmanned weapons systems, while expanding its defence export markets in cooperation with the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and others.

“We will pursue entry into the global supply chain by expanding cooperation with the US in defence shipbuilding,“ he said.

South Korea’s shipbuilding cooperation with the US has become a flashpoint with China, which unveiled sanctions on Hanwha Ocean’s US-linked affiliates earlier this week.

Tech

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...