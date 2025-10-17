E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Food officials removed for failure to curb ‘illegal’ wheat movement

Our Correspondent Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) has transferred seven of its employees during a month in the wake of the illegal transportation of wheat, flour and its byproducts, including bran, to Balochistan from different check posts at Punjab-Sindh border in Rahim Yar Khan district.

Reports said on Oct 15, the Bahawalpur deputy director (food) through a letter No FE.Ewing.Bwp/914 ordered that services of assistant food controller district RYK Muhammad Waqas is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect under section 6 of Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006 (amended up to date) on account of misconduct after his arrest by Ahmedpur Lama

police. Waqas was terminated a short time ago by the food department when police arrested him on different charges but he was reinstated a few days back.

Similarly, PFD high-ups has transferred a district food controller, four food inspectors and two food grain supervisors (FGS) to other districts due to involvement in illegal

transportation of wheat, flour and its byproducts. Two inspectors Mehran Shoukat and Faisal Rehman and FGS Shan Elahi not only refused to accept their transfer orders but did not reply to show-cause notices. As a result the competent authority has terminated both of them under Peeda Act.

Earlier, on Oct 9, Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Sadiqabad Agha Inamullah on a tip-off confiscated five trucks of wheat flour and bran at Kot Sabzal check post at Punjab-Sindh border which were being illegally transported to Sindh.

The trucks were loaded with 105 metric tonnes of wheat flour and 37 metric tonnes of bran. Similarly, on Wednesday (Oct 15), police confiscated two trucks (TCD-887) and (TKZ-796) loaded with wheat and its byproducts at Chowk Swetra and registered two FIRs.

As per ASP Inamullah, 62 trucks and trailers involved in illegal wheat transportation to Balochistan and Sindh were confiscated from Sept 1 to Oct 15, out of which 20 were loaded with flour, six with wheat and three carried bran.

A total of 41 cases were registered in four police stations including Kot Sabzal, Sadiqabad Saddarand Abadpur, under sections 134 and 550 of CrPC.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...