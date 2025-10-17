Pakistan’s tourism potential highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The Samsons Group of Companies on Thursday hosted a dinner in honour of the Malam Jabba International Advisory Board (IAB), a body guiding the transformation of Malam Jabba into South Asia’s leading year-round tourism destination.

Chaired by Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington, Member of the House of Lords (United Kingdom), the Board included General Sir Patrick Sanders.

Together, they formed a forum of global expertise dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism, responsible investment and regional economic development in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the board members visited Malam Jabba, where they praised the resort’s development and potential, describing it as “an excellent destination that showcases Pakistan’s natural beauty, hospitality, and investment promise.”

During their visit, General Sir Patrick Sanders and Lord Aamer Sarfraz jointly inaugurated the Malam Jabba Ski Village, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s tourism evolution.

The International Advisory Board was established by the Samsons Group of Companies to provide strategic direction on governance, investment, sustainability and international positioning of Pakistan’s premier mountain destination.

Its goal is to align Malam Jabba’s growth with Pakistan’s broader tourism and economic vision, turning it into a benchmark for public-private partnership and sustainable mountain development.

In their remarks, the board members expressed their commitment to supporting the creation of more world-class destinations like Malam Jabba across Pakistan, emphasising the country’s immense potential in nature-based tourism and hospitality.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025