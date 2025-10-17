Cop martyred in Swabi grenade attack

SWABI: A police constable was martyred when unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade on a police post in tehsil Topi here on Thursday.

The police personnel were on duty at Khalabat police post when unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade into the post and escaped.

As a result of the blast a constable identified as Anwar Kalmal was martyred on the spot.

District police spokesperson Liaqat Ali said that soon after the attack the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

He said the CCTV footage was being used to trace the militants. He added that it was second attack on the same post in recent months.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025