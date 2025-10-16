E-Paper | October 16, 2025

FIBA suspends British Basketball Federation over governance issues

Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 04:51pm

The British Basketball Federation has been suspended by the sport’s world governing body and its men’s team barred from international competition because of governance issues, FIBA announced on Wednesday.

A task force was set up in August by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to investigate “regulatory non-compliance” within British basketball after a power struggle between the BBF and Super League Basketball.

The BBF awarded a 15-year licence to run a new professional men’s competition — the Great Britain Basketball League — to GBB League Ltd (GBBL) in April, a consortium led by the American businessman Marshall Glickman.

However, the nine clubs who set up Super League Basketball, after the collapse of the British Basketball League in 2024, refused to join, claiming the tender process run by the national governing body was an abuse of its dominant position.

The BBF denied the claims, saying it had only granted an ‘interim licence’ to Super League Basketball to bridge the gap until the award of a long-term licence.

“For this reason the interim licence included an express right for the BBF to terminate it after one year,” the BBF said in a statement earlier this year.

The FIBA statement said it had imposed the measures on the BBF after a comprehensive review of the situation, including interviews and meetings with basketball stakeholders.

“These measures aim to restore regulatory integrity and promote sustainable governance of men’s basketball in Great Britain as soon as possible,” it said.

Under the terms of the suspension the BBF will not be permitted to license or recognise national men’s competitions, or field a men’s national team in FIBA senior competitions.

The British men’s home game on November 27 in London will not go ahead and the team will not participate in this window’s away fixtures. The BBF added that the suspension does not affect the women’s national team and upcoming fixtures.

“We understand the disappointment that players, staff and fans alike will be feeling,” BBF interim chair Grace Jacca said in a statement.

“Our immediate priority is to continue working with our key stakeholders to maintain stability while contributing constructively to the process with FIBA.” The Super League Basketball season began in September.

Super League Basketball have been approached for comment.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...