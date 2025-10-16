Rights activists support ex-IWMB chairperson over MHNP controversy

ISLAMABAD: Civil society leaders and rights activists have backed former chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan over the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) controversy.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Devcom-Pakistan, they said the former IWMB chairperson had acted strictly within the framework of the Supreme Court’s directives, says a press release.

The participants appealed to the prime minister and the Supreme Court to take urgent notice of what they described as retaliatory action for implementing the Supreme Court’s orders on the Margalla Hills National Park.

They said Rina Saeed Khan ensured removal of illegal encroachments and restoration of the national park’s natural ecosystem.

“My actions have always been motivated by a commitment to protect the environment and wildlife,” Ms Khan said during the session. “I have never misused my authority or engaged in corruption,” she added.

Asif Shuja Khan, former director general of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, stressed that “the implementation of green laws and Supreme Court orders required strong political and administrative will”.

He said: “The prime minister and key ministers must stand with those enforcing the law rather than those violating it. Harassing officers or citizens for protecting the environment is a national disgrace and must stop immediately.”

In his remarks, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed called the situation “an alarming attempt to reverse the gains of environmental justice made under the Supreme Court’s leadership.

“We appeal to the prime minister to intervene immediately, and to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice. Environmental protection is a non-political cause, and we need unity among all citizens who care about the planet,” he added.

Ayesha Khan, an environmental activist and civil society representative, highlighted the importance of collective action.

“We are all part of this struggle for the environment,” she said. “The state must protect, not punish, those who implement its highest court’s orders. Rina’s courage is symbolic of the struggle of every citizen who speaks up for nature and accountability.”

Ayesha’s petition to the prime minister and the minister for climate change was endorsed as a key advocacy tool.

Tassadaq Malik, representing Friends of Margalla Hills National Park, announced that the group would send a formal letter to the minister for climate change on behalf of civil society organisations.

Leading human rights defender Khawar Mumtaz underscored the importance of volunteerism and unity among nature lovers.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025