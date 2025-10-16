PTI leader booked under terror charges in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former member of Provincial Assembly Seemabia Tahir was booked under terror charges, including delivering hate speech, inciting people against government and law enforcement agencies and creating panic and fear among the masses.

SI Mohammad Imran Khan of Saddar Bairooni registered an FIR saying that he was on special duty on Adiala Road during the proceeding of Toshakhana case, when many leaders and supporters of PTI gathered there on the pretext of “Awami assembly” and started delivering speeches.

He further said that many of the people present on the occasion started making videos with their cell phones, whereas the woman leader strongly criticised the government and law-enforcement agencies.

He said that the text of the speeches was very sensitive and of serious nature. Politician Seemabia Tahir has not only encouraged terrorist activity but also sparked hatred among the masses.

