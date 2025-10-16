Charsadda girl strangled after assault

CHARSADDA: A minor girl was assaulted and then strangled to death in Umar Khan Kalay Gundheri area of Tangi tehsil here on Wednesday, the police said.

Akbar Ali, father of the eight-year-old girl, reported to the Tangi police that his two daughters used to go to a seminary in Bhutto Kallay area. “On the day of the incident both the sisters left the seminary after evening prayers and went to the house of their aunt to bring milk from there. However, the milk was not available at that moment so my elder daughter, 11, left for home, while the other daughter stayed there to get milk,” the complainant said.

“When she got late, we became worried and went to her aunt’s house, but we were told that she had taken the milk and left for her home,” he said, adding that the family started searching for the girl.

Meanwhile, he said her body was found in the nearby fields.

The police registered a report and started investigation. The police said unknown accused strangled the girl to death after assaulting her.

The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Tangi, for postmortem.

According to the initial medical report, the girl was assaulted before being murdered.

Meanwhile, district police officer Mohammad Waqas Khan has formed a special team headed by SP investigations Alamzeb Khan to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the incident and trace and arrest the accused involved as soon as possible.

The DPO also met the victim’s family and assured them of arresting the culprit at the earliest.

The people at the funeral of the girl threatened that if the police didn’t arrest the accused within three days they would stage a sit-in outside the DPO’s office.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025