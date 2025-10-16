E-Paper | October 16, 2025

MNA’s house attacked in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am

BAJAUR: Unknown assailants attacked the house of MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan late on Wednesday evening, the police said.

However, no one was injured in the attack, the third such assault on the Lawmaker’s house, which damaged a car.

Police officials and local residents told Dawn that unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at Khan’s residence in Shah Naray area of Khar tehsil after evening prayers, causing damage only to a car parked inside the home.

A police official told Dawn that a team of Khar police station was immediately rushed to the MNA’s house.

He said that an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible for it. Mr Khan, who is also the prime minister’s special assistant on tribal districts, confirmed the attack on his house.

“My guesthouse adjacent to my home was once again attacked with a hand grenade, but thanks to Allah that no loss of life occurred,” Mr Khan said in a social media post shared on his personal Facebook page after the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the third such incident at his house since May 14.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

