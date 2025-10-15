E-Paper | October 15, 2025

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan disqualified from Duterte case

Reuters Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:50am

THE HAGUE: International Criminal Court (ICC) appeals judges have disqualified chief prosecutor Karim Khan from the war crimes case against former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte due to a possible conflict of interest, according to a copy of the decision.

The ruling is yet another major blow to Khan, who stepped aside in May amid an ongoing UN inquiry into his alleged sexual misconduct. He has now also been barred from taking part in the Duterte prosecution, the only major active case pending at the court, which is already reeling under US-imposed sanctions.

In August, Duterte’s defence sought to disqualify Khan, arguing that his involvement in communications to the court from victims of Duterte’s war on drugs was a conflict of interest.

The defence said Khan should have no further role in the case because he represented the Philippines Human Rights Commission (PHRC) in naming Duterte as a top suspect and could therefore not conduct an impartial investigation, a copy of the ruling said.

Khan had asked the panel of judges to reject the defence request, saying there was “no conflict of interest arising from his representation of the chair of the PHRC and a group of victims in relation to” communications with the ICC.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...