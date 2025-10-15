Two workers electrocuted in KP’s Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two workers of a private contractor were electrocuted and four others injured when they were laying poles here on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place near the Charsadda Interchange.

One of the injured workers, Saleem, a resident of Sardargarhi area, who was under treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, reported to the police that he and other labourers were installing a new electricity feeder and poles.

He said Peshawar Electric Supply Company had hired a contractor, Zahid Gul of Sardargarhi, to install a new electricity feeder from Charsadda Interchange to Bacha Khan University.

He said Aizaz Ali, the contractor’s nephew, who was supervising the work, requested Pesco lineman, Irfan to shut down/disconnect the power line.

The complainant said Irfan informed Mr Ali about the power suspension through a message on his phone.

However, he said when the workers were erecting a pole, it hit the overhead transmission cables, as a result, two workers, identified as Naveed and Abid, residents of Matta Sardargarhi, died on the spot, while Saleem, Rohullah, and Muzammil, residents of Matta Sadargarhi, and Gulab of Surekh Battagram, were seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

The police registered a case against the Pesco lineman and others on charges of gross negligence and carelessness.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025