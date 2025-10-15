Urdu prose collection ‘Masoom Guldasta’ hits bookstalls

KOHAT: Urdu prose collection titled ‘Masoom Guldasta’ by renowned literary figure Syed Masoom Shah Masoom has hit bookstalls in Kohat and other cities.

The book features an engaging compilation of biographical sketches, reflective essays, travelogues and literary commentaries.

The collection highlights the author’s intellectual depth, linguistic mastery and keen observation of social and cultural realities.

Mr Masoom, an acclaimed poet, columnist, researcher and literary organiser active in Urdu, Pashto and Hindi literature, enjoys a distinguished reputation across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Known for his tireless efforts in promoting literature and cultural awareness, he has played a vital role in nurturing young literary talent through multiple literary organisations.

‘Masoom Guldasta’ reflects the author’s lifelong literary journey, offering readers a blend of thought-provoking perspectives and humanistic reflections.

The writings encourage critical thinking and foster appreciation for art, literature and social harmony.

Literary circles across the province have welcomed ‘Masoom Guldasta’ as a valuable contribution to Urdu prose and a continuation of Mr Masoom’s enduring legacy as one of Kohat’s most respected literary sons.

CHILDREN’S RIGHTS: The district child protection committee, Kohat, on Monday stressed the need for stricter implementation of the Child Protection Act and promptly reporting cases of abuse or exploitation to the administration.

The committee met here with additional deputy commissioner Hamid Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting emphasised the need for concrete steps to safeguard children’s rights.

The participants reviewed the measures being taken across the district for prevention of child abuse, forced labour and child begging, as well as to ensure the enrolment of children in schools.

On the occasion, Mr Iqbal said that protecting children’s rights was a collective social responsibility, directing the departments concerned to ensure enhanced interdepartmental coordination for timely response and resolution of the child protection cases.

Officials from the child protection unit briefed the meeting on the ongoing activities and cases in the district and shared practical recommendations for future action.

Meanwhile, the Right to Public Services Commission addressed 103,783 applications out of a total of 111,665 from January to September 2025.

The compliance rate stood at approximately 93 per cent, the commission’s district monitoring officer Tashfeen Israr told the district steering committee held on Tuesday with additional deputy commissioner Hamid Iqbal in the chair.

On the occasion, Mr Iqbal emphasised that the purpose of the commission was to ensure easy, transparent and timely access to government services for citizens.

He directed all the district and tehsil offices to make the service delivery process more efficient and citizen-friendly to strengthen the public trust.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025