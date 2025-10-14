E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Iran says US president’s invitation to dialogue is contradictory

Reuters Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 06:40pm
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (unseen), in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 3, 2025. — Reuters/File Photo
Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday criticised US President Donald Trump’s call for dialogue, accusing Washington of “hostile and criminal behaviour” after his remarks to Israel’s parliament about being ready to strike a deal with Tehran.

The ministry said in a statement that Trump’s call for peace is in conflict with his actions towards Iran.

“Mr Trump can either be a President of Peace or a President of War, but he cannot be both at the same time,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a separate comment on X on Tuesday.

In June, the US joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear facilities after five rounds of indirect nuclear talks with Tehran that stalled over issues like domestic nuclear enrichment.

The foreign minister reiterated his position that Tehran has always been open to “respectful and mutually beneficial diplomatic engagement”.

US demands that Tehran stop enriching uranium were rejected earlier this year as “excessive and outrageous” by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said Tehran’s issue with Washington was currently “unsolvable” as the other side wants “Iran to be obedient to America.”

Western countries accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, but Tehran maintains its nuclear programme is only for civilian purposes.

