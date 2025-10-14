Italian PM says closer to recognising Palestine after Gaza agreement

Italy is closer to recognising the state of Palestine following a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Clearly, if the plan is implemented, Italy’s recognition of Palestine will certainly be closer,” Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, according to ANSA news agency.

She stressed that Italy aims to support the establishment of a Palestinian state while continuing its humanitarian support for the people of Gaza.

Meloni noted that Italy is ready to assist in stabilising Gaza, including deploying Carabinieri forces if required by a UN resolution.

“Italy is ready to do its part. It’s a great opportunity. It’s a historic day. I’m proud that Italy is here,” she said.