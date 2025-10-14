Seven TLP seminaries sealed in Vehari

BAHAWALPUR: Five policemen, including a DSP, were injured while hundreds of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan activists were arrested in clashes between them and the police in districts of Punjab on Monday.

Five policemen including a DSP suffered injuries in a clash with the activists of TLP in Burewala.

According to PRO to Vehari DPO, those who suffered injuries included DSP Nadeem Iqbal, ASIs Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Ghaffar, Nazim Iqbal and Qasid Shahid Latif.

The injured police officials were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala, where they were being treated by the doctors.

Meanwhile, seven seminaries affiliated with TLP were sealed in Vehari district while the founder administrator of one of them was arrested.

According to the DPO office, the action was taken on the reports of intelligence agencies and instructions of the district administration.

According to the PRO, out of seven seminaries, four were sealed in Burewala and three in Vehari. The Burewala’s seminaries included Jamia Ahyai Aloom, Jamia Muhammadia, Jamia Ghausia and Madressah Atai Mustafa while in Vehari, Jamia Anwarur Raza, Madressah Abu Obaid and Madressah Anwaar Ghausia Saeedia were sealed.

The arrested founder administrator of Jamia Abu Obaida was named as Qari Siddique Waqas.

FAISALABAD: In reaction to the crackdown of police on TLP activists, scores of TLP activists blocked traffic at Chenab Chowk in Faisalabad. As a result, traffic remained out of gear for two hours on the Jhang Road.

The GCUF postponed its exams which were scheduled for Monday.

In Mian Channu on National Highway near Adda 25-Pul, dozens of TLP supporters also blocked traffic for half an hour.

SAHIWAL: Approximately 145 workers and office-bearers of the TLP were detained by police and law enforcement agencies across three districts of Sahiwal.

The arrests were carried out during late-night operations.

Reliable sources informed Dawn that the detainees had been confined in three prisons in Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Okara.

The law enforcement agencies had established checkpoints at key exit points across the division, including Ravi Bridge Kamlia Road, Chichawatni, Gamber Toll Plaza, Kasur-Pakpattan Road, Okara-Lahore National Highway, Qutab Shahana Bridge, Iqbal Nagar, Depalpur Bypass and Basirpur-Okara Road.

These coordinated efforts led to the arrest of nearly 170 people from the three districts.

According to the prison and police departments, 69 people were detained in Pakpattan, 42 in Sahiwal, and 50 in Okara.

BAHAWALNAGAR: Protesters associated with the TLP clashed with the police followed by arrests during a demonstration at the Minchinabad Lorry Adda after the news of the death of activists during a protest in Muridke spread.

According to the police and intelligence sources, the TLP activists blocked the Bahawalnagar-Head Sulemanki Road near the Minchinabad Lorry Adda on Monday morning for all traffic using tractor-trolleys.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans and eventually torched tires to record their protest, demanding immediate release of the arrested TLP workers.

There are reports of police torturing and arresting several workers after they scuffled with the policemen sent to negotiate with the protesters under the supervision of Minchinabad DSP.

Multiple video clips have gone viral on social media, showing irate demonstrators scuffling with the Minchinabad DSP and other police officials as well as the videos showing police torturing and arresting protesters.

Meanwhile, following clashes with the administration, police filed a case against 25 demonstrators. The FIR registered with the Minchinabad police stated that TLP activists armed with sticks and iron rods not only blocked the main road for the public by using loader-rickshaws and trailers but also tortured the bystanders with sticks.

