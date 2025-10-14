E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Shah Mehmood faces 17 criminal cases, IHC informed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that a total of 17 criminal cases have been registered against former foreign minister and senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in various police stations of the federal capital.

During the hearing of a petition seeking details of cases filed against Mr. Qureshi, DSP Legal of the Islamabad police Sajid Cheema appeared before the court and submitted a comprehensive report.

The case was heard by Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, who had earlier accepted the application of the PTI leader’s daughter, Meher Bano Qureshi.

According to the police report, the 17 cases included a range of offences registered at different police stations across Islamabad.

The report further confirmed that a case registered under terrorism provisions at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station is also part of the list.

However, no counsel appeared on behalf of the petitioner during Monday’s proceedings. Due to the absence of the lawyer, Justice Azam Khan adjourned the hearing until a later date.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at the Judicial Complex instead of Adiala Jail.

The prosecution was expected to present its final arguments during the proceedings. However, the hearing was adjourned after the completion of the evidence stage. Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, a member of PTI’s legal team was formally informed about the next date of hearing.

The court has now fixed October 14 for the continuation of final arguments in the case.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

