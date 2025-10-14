Barcode system to check medicines’ authenticity will soon be functional: minister

ISLAMABAD: The ‘barcode system’ could not be made functional even after a decade; Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, has directed weekly reports to be submitted to ensure the completion of project, which will check the authenticity of medicines.

The idea of the project was initiated in 2015, and in April 2017, the Federal Cabinet approved new proposed system. Under the project global unique identification code system had to be introduced. Because of the system, having smartphones will be able to verify the medicines and their prices.

Moreover, this system will also make it possible to track the movement of medicines and recall them in case of any complaint.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) in 2017 even awarded a contract to a private company, which had to charge from the pharmaceutical companies for printing barcodes. However contract was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Later, despite claims by successive health ministers, the project could not be materialised to date.

Mustafa Kamal, while chairing a meeting which was attended by the Secretary of Health and Chief Executive Officer of Drap Dr Obaidullah Malik, said that the system will eliminate the sale of spurious and counterfeit medicines.

“Curbing the sale of the spurious medicines is the top priority of the ministry, and the system will be helpful for it. It will ensure the sale of authentic medicines. Report regarding developments should be submitted in my office on weekly basis,” he directed.

Mustafa Kamal also said that he wanted to increase the pharma exports to $30 billion by 2030. He said that all possible steps should be taken to achieve the target of exports.

An official of Drap, requesting anonymity, told Dawn that the consultation process for the amendment of rules has been completed. “Policy Board will amend the rules in a month, and then the rules will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval. Once rules are approved by the Cabinet, it will take six months to implement the barcode system,” he said.

“Because of the new system, buyers with smartphones will be able to verify the medicines and their prices. As per project, pharmaceutical companies will have to print a barcode on the packets of medicines. A barcode is a similar code which is printed on the products to identify the price of item in departmental stores. However, the code, which will be printed on the packets of medicines, will be two-dimensional as compared to single-dimensional codes which are printed on the goods in departmental stores,” he stated.

“Buyers will get information about the name of the product, maker’s name, batch number, expiry date and price of the product. They will be able to verify the drug. Software will not identify the bar code of the spurious medicine, so it will become possible for both owners of medical stores and buyers to ensure the purchase of genuine drugs,” he said.

“Sometimes, because of some complaints, like mixing of some unwanted chemical in the drug or complaint of fungus, it will become easy for the companies to track the movement of the medicine and recall it,” he added.

He said that because of the barcode system, government hospitals, which purchase large consignments of drugs, will be able to keep a check on the expiry, availability of medicine and inventory control.

