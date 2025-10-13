54 illegal petrol pumps, 58 LPG sale points sealed

NAROWAL: The district administration of Sialkot, during the month of September, sealed 54 illegal petrol pumps and 58 LPG sale points and registered 31 FIRs. Six petrol dispensing machines and two illegal LPG decanting machines were also confiscated.

This was informed during a meeting of the District Coordination Committee, held under the chairpersonship of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.

The meeting was attended by Lt Col Muhammad Umair, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari, and officers from various departments concerned.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali directed the authorities to launch a crackdown on manufacturers and suppliers of illegal petrol dispensing and LPG decanting machines. She said that a detailed report should be prepared with the assistance of the Special Branch.

The DC also formed a committee for disposal of seized petrol and LPG decanting machines, directing that the confiscated equipment be disposed of in accordance with legal requirements.

The meeting was further informed that during the month of September, 80 beggars were apprehended, and 11 FIRs were registered against them. Among those arrested, 11 were children, namely six boys and five girls. Of these, six child beggars were handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, while five were handed over to their parents after a warning.

Details were also shared regarding anti-encroachment operations, Pera action and traffic incidents across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali noted that an average of 30 to 40 road accidents occurred daily in the district, 80pc of which involved motorcyclists. She highlighted that violations of lane discipline and failure to wear helmets were the main causes of such accidents.

The DC said strict action should be taken against the motorcyclists not wearing helmets, as well as underage drivers or those driving without a valid license.

