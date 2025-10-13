‘Hosts eyeing 400-run mark’

LAHORE: While Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq believes his team needs to post a total of over 400 runs in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa, the visitors’ Simon Harmer says his side’s target is to restrict the hosts below that mark.

Speaking at the post-day press conferences here on Sunday, Imam — who missed out on a century by seven runs — said: “If we get a total of 400 plus, it will be good for us. But as you know, South Africa is also a very competitive side, and how they perform tomorrow to make a comeback is also important.”

Harmer, who claimed the prize wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, said: “I think if we can restrict Pakistan below 400, it will be really very good.”

Imam said he expected the Gaddafi Stadium pitch to offer more turn in the coming days.

“We were not expecting much spin even on the first day, but it was more than our expectations,” he observed. “The good thing is that we made two good partnerships. When we were involved in big partnerships it seemed there was little spin, but as soon as we lost wickets it looked like the pitch was giving more help to the spinners.”

Reflecting on the collapse at 199 for five, Imam said: “When I and Saud [Shakeel] lost wickets at that total, it felt like South Africa had made a fine comeback. But after that, Rizwan and Salman produced an important partnership which put Pakistan in a comfortable zone.”

On missing his hundred, Imam said it was disappointing but part of the game.

“After a two-year comeback, it was a good knock, but it could have been 150 had I brought more improvement in my game,” he admitted. “I believe Pakistani players need to improve their skills to play match-winning roles, and I feel I have to bring more improvement in that area.”

Imam also praised the crowd presence on the opening day.

“A good crowd watched the first day’s play in the stadium, and it was a good sign,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had allowed free entry for spectators, who turned up in large numbers. However, only four enclosures were opened for the public, leading to long queues outside those sections.

Meanwhile, Harmer said South Africa’s bowlers continued to create opportunities despite limited success.

“We created chances; we did not go away,” he said. “I think in the subcontinent you need a bit of luck — a drag-on, a nick, or umpire’s call decisions that don’t go your way, but on another day they might.”

South Africa struck early through Kagiso Rabada, who trapped Abdullah Shafique leg-before off the third ball of the match. However, their next success came only in the 48th over, when off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen ended Shan Masood’s fine knock of 76.

“The odd ball is turning, but I think if anything it will get lower because the ball deteriorates quickly,” Harmer noted. “I think that will counter the spin aspect, but bounce and the ball keeping low will come into play from tomorrow.”

“It boils down to your skill and making sure you are prepared,” Harmer added. “You understand that it is going to turn, and you know the opposition you’re coming up against and how they’re going to play.”

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025