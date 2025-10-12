Injured dacoit arrested after encounter with CCD

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) Multan region claims to have arrested a dacoit in injured condition in an alleged encounter near the Chajooshah canal on Saturday.

According to a police statement, two motorcyclists coming from Aliwala Pull were signaled to stop by a CCD patrolling team, however, they opened fire, which was retaliated. The statement claimed that after the firing stopped, one accused identified as Falak Shair, a resident of Basti Bootiwala of Shairshah, was found injured, while his accomplice managed to escape. The statement said that the arrested suspect was shifted to the hospital.

Police claimed the suspect was found to be involved in 10 criminal cases, and a 30-bore pistol along with a snatched motorcycle was recovered from his possession.

A case against his fleeing accomplices had been registered.

DROWNS: The body of a youth who slipped and fell in the river Ravi while recording a video a day ago at the railway bridge near Sidhnai, Khanewal, could not be retrieved even after over a 24-hour search operation by Rescue 1122.

According to a Khanewal Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a youth named Abid (18) of nearby town of Talambah located near Abdul Hakim accidentally fell in the river from the railway bridge while recording a TikTok video. He said that rescuers reached the scene on Friday evening after getting an information and launched a search operation to retrieve his body.

He said that due to the poor visibility, the search operation was suspended on Friday night and on Saturday morning, divers and rescuers resumed the search operation.

However, the spokesperson said that his body could not be found so far.

KILLED: A 10th class student of the Government High School, Sarai Sadhu in Khanewal district succumbed to his wounds on Saturday in the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, after allegedly being shot by his class fellow in the school a day ago.

According to the police and Rescue 1122 sources, Zain allegedly opened fire on Rizwan over some petty matter after an exchange of heated words. As a result, Rizwan was critically injured and was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

The sources further said that after the incident, there was a panic at the school and the school management closed down the school.

The Saria Sadhu police claimed to have arrested the suspect.

DEATH SENTENCE: Vehari Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Mahmood Shad handed down the death sentence along with a fine of Rs500,000 to Danish Ali alias Liquat Ali for the murder of his former brother-in-law Asif Nawaz.

According to the prosecution, the sister of convict Danish Ali was married to deceased Asif Nawaz, who had divorced her and re-married with another woman. Due to this, convict Danish murdered Asif in his house on June 6, 2023.

Police after the arrest of the convict submitted his challan in the court.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025