E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Brook wary of Australia despite Cummins injury concern

Reuters Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

LONDON: England batter Harry Brook has cautioned against underestimating Australia in the Ashes series, even as doubts linger over the availability of their captain and fast bowler, Pat Cummins, for the opener in Perth.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald conceded on Friday that Cummins is running out of time to be fit for the first Test.

McDonald said Cummins had not yet been ruled out, however, adding that the 32-year-old probably needed to be back bowling at least four weeks before the opener to avoid further setbacks.

Losing Cummins for the first Test alone would be a significant setback for Australia, given he has been ever-present since making his Ashes debut in the 2017-18 series. With Cummins fit and firing, Australia have never lost the urn since reclaiming it in 2017.

“He is an amazing bowler and has been for many years. He bowls at high pace with high skill,” Brook told reporters at the Professional Cricketers’ Association Awards. “With him out of their side for the first game, from [the reports] we’ve seen, hopefully that plays into our hands.

“But they have a hell of a lot of good, quick bowlers out there. Guys who can come into the side, and when their tails are up, they can plough through teams. So, we can’t take anybody lightly.”

Brook, who replaced Ollie Pope as vice-captain in the England Ashes squad, said he expects their skipper Ben Stokes to play all of the five Tests, despite the 34-year-old all-rounder’s ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury.

“Everybody in the world knows what he’s like — his character and the way that he just cracks on,” Brook said.

“That is the way the team is built now. Everybody keeps going. If you do have a little niggle, just power through — and that is what he does so well.”

This year’s Ashes begins in Perth on Nov 21, before a day-night match in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide, and the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests in December and January.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...