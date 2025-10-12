E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Rangers, police devise strategy to improve law and order in city

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

KARACHI: A security conference was held at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday to review security arrangements and improve the overall law and order situation in the metropolis.

According to an official statement issued by the spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the meeting was chaired by Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Mohammed Shamraiz and Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Additional IGP Karachi, Additional IGP CTD, Additional IGP Special Branch, all DIGs, the Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, and senior officials of the Rangers and intelligence agencies also attended the meeting.

It was decided to further strengthen joint operations of the Rangers, police, and intelligence agencies against terrorists and miscreants, and to enhance checking at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital.

The law enforcement agencies also chalked out a strategy to curb extortion, targeted killings, illegal display of arms, and other crimes. Under the plan, foolproof security would be provided to the business community and foreigners through effective patrolling and snap checking.

The participants also emphasised the need for inter-provincial cooperation among law enforcement agencies to eliminate anti-state activities.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

