Attack on police training centre in KP’s DI Khan claims lives of 7 cops

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday that at least seven police personnel were martyred and 13 were injured in last night’s attack on a police training centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan.

On Friday night, police had repulsed an attack on a police training centre in Dera Ismail Khan. At the time, officials had said that at least three terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed in retaliatory fire by police forces.

On Saturday, a report issued by the CTD, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, showed that seven cops were martyred while another 13 were injured in the incident. Dera Ismail Khan Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hamid Siddiqui also confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com.

According to the CTD report, the attack took place at 8:30pm on Friday within the limits of the Shorkot Police Station.

“A National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office near the training centre was also burnt down by terrorists,” Dera Ismail Khan AC told Dawn.com.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the DI Khan police stated that five terrorists were killed during a five-hour long exchange of fire.

Detailing the attack, the statement said, “Last night, Fitna al Khawarij terrorists first rammed a truck loaded with explosives into the gate of the police training school in Ratta Kalachi area, causing the school wall to collapse.”

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The initial attack left one police officer dead, the police statement said. It further said that militants then proceeded to enter the school and started firing with heavy weapons and hand grenades, adding that police forces “retaliated bravely” and the exchange of fire went on for about five hours.

“As soon as the news of the attack reached District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, he rushed to the site with a heavy contingent of police,” the statement read.

Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar was present as well, it said, adding that police were then joined by security forces.

“The police and security forces jointly set an example of courage and bravery in the five-hour long operation, killing five terrorists and recovering suicide jackets, explosives and ammunition from them,” as per the police statement.

The area has been cleared of the terrorists, and a search operation was underway, the statement said.

Lauding the efforts of the forces in thwarting the attack, KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed was quoted as saying, “The unparalleled bravery of the officers on the frontline has proven that the KP police is committed to eradicating terrorism.”

Announcing compensation for the martyred, he assured that “their sacrifices will not go in vain”. The KP IG also announced special rewards for all those who participated in the operation.

Recently, multiple areas of KP — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have seen a series of terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police personnel.

A senior army officer was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the DI Khan a day ago. A cop was martyred in the district after a police checkpoint came under attack from multiple sides by terrorists late on Wednesday.

Last month, 13 terrorists were killed during an IBO in the district’s Daraban area.

According to reports compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies and the Centre for Research and Security Studies, KP remained the most terrorism affected province last month, but also witnessed intensified counterterrorism actions. The province reported 45 attacks that killed 54 people and injured 49.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces. Attacks increased after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.