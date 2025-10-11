Anti-harassment committees to be established at all public schools

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure a safe and dignified environment for students, the Punjab government has made it mandatory for all public sector schools across the province to establish anti-harassment committees.

The directive was issued by the School Education Department on Thursday, following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which were given on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child.

According to an official notification, the purpose of these committees would be to provide a “confidential and effective mechanism” to address complaints of sexual harassment within schools. The committees would operate in line with the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The department has ordered that these committees must be formed at all primary, elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools without delay. Each committee would be headed by the head of the institution and must include at least three teachers, with a mandate to ensure adequate female representation.

Changes to law for educational boards chiefs await approval, LHC told

The committees had been tasked with responsibilities, including receiving and addressing complaints confidentially, ensuring the protection of complainants during the inquiry process, and guaranteeing a fair investigation. They are also required to maintain proper records and submit periodic reports to their respective district education authorities (DEAs).

HED: The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that a draft for amendments to the law relating to appointment of permanent chairman of education boards had been forwarded to the provincial cabinet after an approval by the chief minister.

A written reply, filed on behalf of the department, said the amendments were thoroughly deliberated and the draft of “The Punjab Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Amendment Ordinance 2025” had been moved for consideration of the cabinet on July 29, 2025.

The reply has been submitted in connection with a petition, challenging the appointment of divisional commissioners as ad hoc chairpersons of educational boards across the province. A similar reply has also been filed on behalf of the chief secretary.

It said an advertisement would be published after the chief minister’s approval of the revised criteria for the said appointments.

The reply said after promulgation of the amended law, the HED would initiate a fresh process of appointment. It pointed out that a previously initiated process could not be completed due to change in the provincial government in 2022.

The HED also questioned the locus standi of the petitioner to agitate the matter.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that assigning powers of the board chairman to the commissioners was a violation of the law. He asked the court to withdraw the additional charge given to the commissioners and direct the government to appoint permanent chairmen of the education boards.

Justice Khalid Ishaq expressed displeasure at the vague response submitted by the HED and the provincial government and remarked that “administrative affairs cannot be halted until an amendment in the law is made”.

The judge directed the respondents to file detailed replies on the matter by Oct 23.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025