170 TLP workers held in Sahiwal division

A Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 09:22am
Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore on October 10. — AFP
Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore on October 10. — AFP

SAHIWAL: Over the past 30 hours, some 170 individuals, including district and tehsil office-bearers, ticket-holders, workers, and activists of Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), were arrested by police and law enforcement agencies across the Sahiwal division.

The arrests were made by police and different law enforcement agencies personnel from various police stations jurisdictions across the division’s seven tehsils.

As per the latest figures, 70 TLP members were detained in Pakpattan, 40 in Sahiwal, and 60 in Okara.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

