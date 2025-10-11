E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Owners granted bail in Lyari building collapse case

Ishaq Tanoli Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday granted bail to two interned brothers, who owned a dilapidated building in Lyari that collapsed and killed 27 residents in July.

A single-judge SHC bench headed by Justice Omar Sial observed that all Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials nominated in the case had already granted bail and the applicants also deserved the same concession on the grounds of consistency.

On July 7, one of the two portions of a ground-plus-five-storey building in Lyari was collapsed in July this year in which 27 residents lost their lives and four sustained injuries.

Rahim Bux and Taj Muhammad, owners of the collapsed building, approached the SHC through their counsel after the trial court had dismissed their post-arrest bail applications.

After hearing both sides, the bench noted: “The learned additional prosecutor general has been unable to distinguish the case against the applicant from that against the individuals who have been granted bail. On the grounds of consistency, the applicant, too, deserves the same concession. The applicant [Rahim] is an aged and infirm man who is not required for any further investigation.”.

It allowed their bail applications against a surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

Ten officials of SBCA including six directors, two deputy directors and as many building inspectors as well as two clerks were also named as accused persons in the FIR and they all have already obtained bail.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...