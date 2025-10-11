Owners granted bail in Lyari building collapse case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday granted bail to two interned brothers, who owned a dilapidated building in Lyari that collapsed and killed 27 residents in July.

A single-judge SHC bench headed by Justice Omar Sial observed that all Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials nominated in the case had already granted bail and the applicants also deserved the same concession on the grounds of consistency.

On July 7, one of the two portions of a ground-plus-five-storey building in Lyari was collapsed in July this year in which 27 residents lost their lives and four sustained injuries.

Rahim Bux and Taj Muhammad, owners of the collapsed building, approached the SHC through their counsel after the trial court had dismissed their post-arrest bail applications.

After hearing both sides, the bench noted: “The learned additional prosecutor general has been unable to distinguish the case against the applicant from that against the individuals who have been granted bail. On the grounds of consistency, the applicant, too, deserves the same concession. The applicant [Rahim] is an aged and infirm man who is not required for any further investigation.”.

It allowed their bail applications against a surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

Ten officials of SBCA including six directors, two deputy directors and as many building inspectors as well as two clerks were also named as accused persons in the FIR and they all have already obtained bail.

