Two reserved seats for girls in public transport

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad commissioner directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) to allocate at least two seats each in public transport between Jaranwala and Faisalabad for female students.

During an open court in Jaranwala two days ago, the parents apprised Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar about the difficulties faced by their daughters to go to their colleges and universities.

The commissioner also asked the officials to start bus services from Samundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra tehsils to Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the divisional wheat committee, chaired by the commissioner, was briefed that the wheat cultivation target had been set for an area of 1.83 million acres in the division.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood also told the meeting that it would also be cultivated on 57,000 acres of state land and there was an excess of wheat seed in the division. He said that 275 agricultural interns were also active in the field to assist farmers, while the Kissan Cards had been distributed among 64,000 cultivators.

The commissioner said that before the wheat cultivation, there should be an honest survey to gauge the ground realities regarding wheat sowing, and farmers should be provided with extraordinary facilities.

EU DELEGATION: The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) hosted a delegation from the European Union led by Dr Sébastien Lorion, EU Team Leader for Governance and Human Capital Development, Islamabad.

The visit aimed to promote human rights, tolerance, and equal opportunities for minority communities in Pakistan through collaborative initiatives.The delegation included representatives from the Pakistan Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) Munir Goraya and Arshid Mehmood and Sudhaar Foundation CEO Rana Nadeem Iqbal with his team members. Minority community representatives, media personnel, and faculty members also attended the session, including Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Chairperson Department of International Relations at the GCUF.

Dr Lorion emphasised the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic development, particularly the welfare and empowerment of minority communities. He highlighted the importance of the GSP Plus programme in advancing human rights, governance, and sustainable development, reaffirming that the EU would continue to uplift the living standards of minority groups in Pakistan.

The delegation discussed two major EU-funded projects “Together for Tolerance” by PCHR, focusing on interfaith harmony and anti-discrimination, and a Sudhaar Foundation initiative promoting education and social empowerment of minorities.

Dr Lorion commended both organisations for fostering inclusivity and mutual respect. He also appreciated GCUF’s inclusive academic environment and merit-based admissions, describing the university as a model for equitable education in Pakistan. The visitors admired GCUF’s historical architecture and its longstanding academic legacy.

Economics Professor Dr Sofia Anwar briefed the participants on her project, “Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights of Minorities in Pakistan”, under the “Together for Tolerance” initiative, stressing the importance of equal economic opportunities and cultural preservation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam noted that GCUF shares the EU’s vision of inclusive development and equal opportunity. He reaffirmed the university’s dedication to providing a discrimination-free environment for students from all communities and appreciated the EU’s ongoing support through the GSP Plus framework.

The visit concluded with a constructive dialogue between the EU delegation, civil society, and minority representatives, reflecting a shared vision for a more inclusive, tolerant, and cohesive society.WALK: An awareness walk was organised in Faisalabad to raise awareness and mark the World Mental Health Day.

Medical experts, students and citizens, including Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar, Dr Faiz Mohiuddin, Dr Samreen, Dr Maqsood and Dr Ghulam Mustafa participated in the walk.

The participants held banners and placards inscribed with messages about the importance of mental health and positive lifestyle. The aim of the walk was to create awareness among the public about mental health and to encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle to deal with mental stress.

