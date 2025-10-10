E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka extends Wuhan Open streak to reach semis, Iga Swiatek crashes

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 08:42pm
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her quarter final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at the Valley International Tennis Centre in Wuhan, China on October 10, 2025. — Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka extended her unbeaten run at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Elena Rybakina on Friday, keeping alive her quest for a fourth straight title and setting up a semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula.

Third seed Coco Gauff joined Sabalenka in the semi-finals with a comfortable 6-3 6-0 victory over German Laura Siegemund but second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland was stunned by Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who prevailed 6-1 6-2.

In the 13th chapter of a rivalry that has played out on the biggest stages, including the 2023 Australian Open final, it was Sabalenka who struck first against Rybakina by breaking in the eighth game with a scorching forehand winner.

Sabalenka, who won the Wuhan title in 2018-19 and again last year after the tournament returned following the Covid-19 pandemic, clinched the opening set with a hold and broke Rybakina’s serve in the first game of the next to tighten her grip on the match.

The world number one closed out the victory despite service wobbles late on, improving her win-loss record against Rybakina to 8-5 and earning a measure of revenge for a stunning loss to the Kazakh in their previous clash this year in Cincinnati.

“She’s a great player, very nice girl and always tough to play against,” Sabalenka said.

“We have a really huge history against each other, always great battles, and I’m always excited to play her. She always pushes me to the limit. I’m super happy with my performance today, with the win and the support in the stadium.

“I feel a really great connection with Chinese fans I guess. I feel at home every time I’m playing in this stadium. Honestly, it (the winning run) is crazy.”

Up next for the big-hitting Belarusian is American Pegula, who came from behind to defeat Czech Katerina Siniakova 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 for her 50th match win of the season, boosting her chances of qualifying for next month’s season-ending WTA Finals.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka has won eight of her 10 meetings with Pegula, including in the US Open final last year and the semi-finals of Flushing Meadows last month, and will be the hot favourite to advance.

Later, in a rematch of their 2024 French Open final, Paolini produced a flawless display to outclass world number two Swiatek for the first time and book a clash with Gauff.

“Finally I won a match,” a beaming Paolini said immediately after her seventh meeting with Swiatek.

“I’m super happy about my level. It feels amazing.”

