CAMPUS CLASHES: In recent weeks, multiple clashes have taken place among student groups at the University of Karachi. These fights have left students and staff fearful of what might happen next. There are many who no longer feel safe being on the campus. The university is a place for education, learning and growth, not for violence. The administration needs to take strict measures to stop these clashes. There should be clear rules for political parties and strict punishment for anyone involved in violent activities. Students should focus on their education, not on politics and fighting. The university administration and the provincial government should bring peace back to the campus.

Muqaddas Maqbool

Karachi

CONCRETE FORESTS: In our cities today, the idea of sitting peacefully under a tree has nearly vanished. Instead of nurturing green spaces, we are rapidly expanding concrete forests — roads, buildings and plazas. Trees once offered shade, calm and a sense of community, but now they are chopped down in the name of development. This unchecked urbanisation not only erases natural beauty, but also robs us of clean air, cooler climates and healthier living environments. If we do not rethink our priorities, we may find ourselves surrounded by concrete walls with no place left to breathe or take a rest. We have to decide whether we prioritise life or concrete forests.

Abdul Salam

Lahore

THE KILLER ROAD: The segment of the National Highway passing through Naushahro Feroze district is notorious for frequent and deadly road accidents. It is no wonder that the locals call it the ‘Killer Road’. Not a day passes without an accident because of the poor condition of the road. The injured often fail to receive adequate medical care, and many tragically lose their lives. Alarmingly, the government appears unconcerned. Despite Naushahro Feroze being the home constituency of a provincial minister, the voice of its people continues to go unheard.

Sajjad Hussain Sahito

Tharu Shah

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025