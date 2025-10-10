E-Paper | October 10, 2025

CAMPUS CLASHES

From the Newspaper Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 09:34am

CAMPUS CLASHES: In recent weeks, multiple clashes have taken place among student groups at the University of Karachi. These fights have left students and staff fearful of what might happen next. There are many who no longer feel safe being on the campus. The university is a place for education, learning and growth, not for violence. The administration needs to take strict measures to stop these clashes. There should be clear rules for political parties and strict punishment for anyone involved in violent activities. Students should focus on their education, not on politics and fighting. The university administration and the provincial government should bring peace back to the campus.

Muqaddas Maqbool
Karachi

CONCRETE FORESTS: In our cities today, the idea of sitting peacefully under a tree has nearly vanished. Instead of nurturing green spaces, we are rapidly expanding concrete forests — roads, buildings and plazas. Trees once offered shade, calm and a sense of community, but now they are chopped down in the name of development. This unchecked urbanisation not only erases natural beauty, but also robs us of clean air, cooler climates and healthier living environments. If we do not rethink our priorities, we may find ourselves surrounded by concrete walls with no place left to breathe or take a rest. We have to decide whether we prioritise life or concrete forests.

Abdul Salam
Lahore

THE KILLER ROAD: The segment of the National Highway passing through Naushahro Feroze district is notorious for frequent and deadly road accidents. It is no wonder that the locals call it the ‘Killer Road’. Not a day passes without an accident because of the poor condition of the road. The injured often fail to receive adequate medical care, and many tragically lose their lives. Alarmingly, the government appears unconcerned. Despite Naushahro Feroze being the home constituency of a provincial minister, the voice of its people continues to go unheard.

Sajjad Hussain Sahito
Tharu Shah

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...