Kabul rocked by explosions

AFGHAN authorities reported an explosion in Kabul late on Thursday night.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid said in a post on X: “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far.”

Sources reported a Land Cruiser vehicle was apparently hit in the area of Abdul Haq Square in Kabul.

Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported that, according to locals, the Abdul Haq intersection was closed, resulting in widespread traffic congestion in the area.

AFP journalists reported that two explosions were heard in the capital.

The two blasts occurred around 9:50pm local time (10:20 Pakistan time).

In the streets of the Afghan capital, numerous security personnel stood on alert and were seen searching cars, an AFP journalist said.

