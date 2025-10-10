PTI lawmakers asked to quit Punjab parliamentary panels

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Khyber Pakh­t­u­nkhwa chief minister was shown the door, incarcerated party founder Imran Khan asked PTI lawmakers in the Punjab Asse­m­bly to leave all parliamentary committees, post haste.

Mr Khan’s decision was announced by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who met the founding chairman at Adiala jail.

Later, speaking to rep­orters alongside Senator Ali Zafar, Mr Gohar said that PTI currently heads 14 committees in the Pun­jab Assembly, and all their chairmen will resign in line with Mr Khan’s directions.

A few days ago, PTI Secretary General Sal­m­­an Akram Raja had said that party founder belie­ved lawmakers should relinquish chairmanship of all standing committees to avoid giving the impression that they were legitimising the current government.

On Thursday, Mr Gohar said he had met Mr Khan after several days and found him to be in good health.

Responding to reporters’ questions, he said that members of the KP cabinet would be finalised once the new chief minister, Sohail Afridi, assumes charge.

Mr Gohar also urged KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to accept Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation. He dismissed rumours about a forward bloc being formed within the PTI, which could potentially hinder Sohail Afridi’s appointment as chief minister.

