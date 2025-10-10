E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Punjab Revenue Authority posts 28pc increase in tax collection

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 09:52am
PRA claims to have collected Rs66.41 billion in tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26 — AFP/File
PRA claims to have collected Rs66.41 billion in tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26 — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) claims to have collected Rs66.41 billion in tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26, reflecting a 28pc increase compared to Rs. 51.98 billion collected during the same period last year.

Additionally, according to a spokesperson, Rs1.7 billion were collected under the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess. This growth has been achieved without the introduction of any new taxes or increase in tax rates during the current fiscal year.

The PRA has also launched a crackdown on unregistered service providers to expand the tax net. Enforcement teams have been mobilized to identify unregistered businesses, conduct field surveys and issue immediate notices. As part of new tax reforms, a simplified and user-friendly online registration system has been introduced to facilitate the business community.

All service providers are now required to link their businesses with the E-IMS system and ensure timely submission of monthly sales tax returns. Businesses that fail to register by Oct 31 will face penalties and legal action.

MEETING: A meeting to review arrangements for the anti-polio campaign was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza here on Thursday. The health CEO told the meeting that the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign will begin in Lahore from October 13, targeting 2.2 million children to be administered polio drops.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...