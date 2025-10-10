Punjab Revenue Authority posts 28pc increase in tax collection

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) claims to have collected Rs66.41 billion in tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025–26, reflecting a 28pc increase compared to Rs. 51.98 billion collected during the same period last year.

Additionally, according to a spokesperson, Rs1.7 billion were collected under the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess. This growth has been achieved without the introduction of any new taxes or increase in tax rates during the current fiscal year.

The PRA has also launched a crackdown on unregistered service providers to expand the tax net. Enforcement teams have been mobilized to identify unregistered businesses, conduct field surveys and issue immediate notices. As part of new tax reforms, a simplified and user-friendly online registration system has been introduced to facilitate the business community.

All service providers are now required to link their businesses with the E-IMS system and ensure timely submission of monthly sales tax returns. Businesses that fail to register by Oct 31 will face penalties and legal action.

MEETING: A meeting to review arrangements for the anti-polio campaign was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza here on Thursday. The health CEO told the meeting that the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign will begin in Lahore from October 13, targeting 2.2 million children to be administered polio drops.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025