E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Israel’s far-right finance minister says will not vote in favour of Gaza deal

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 02:01pm

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said he opposes the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas today, insisting that he will vote against it, AFP reports.

He did not, however, threaten to resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do everything to continue to pour rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid,” Smotrich said on X.

“For this reason alone, we cannot join in short-sighted celebrations or vote in favour of the deal.” Smotrich expressed joy at the expected return of all hostages, but insisted that the assault must not end once they are home.

“Immediately after the abductees return home, the state of Israel must continue to strive with all its strength to fully eradicate Hamas and completely demilitarise Gaza so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel,” he said.

