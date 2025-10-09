E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Ejaz granted bail in three May 9 cases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:27am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI’s former senator Ejaz Chaudhry in three cases pertaining to the May 9 riots.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi announced the verdict on Chaudhry’s three separate bail petitions in the cases of burning police vehicles near Kalma Chowk and attacking the PML-N’s office in Model Town.

In his petitions, the PTI leader contended that he was falsely implicated in the “politically motivated” cases and that the trial court had ignored factual and legal aspects while rejecting his earlier bail pleas.

He also argued that the PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan had already been granted bail in the same cases, therefore, he too should be allowed the relief on similar grounds. The ex-senator has been sentenced to ten-year imprisonment each in multiple cases, including violence near Sherpao Bridge and attack on Shadman police station during the May 9 riots.

Following his conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification about the disqualification of the ex-senator. His appeals against the conviction and the subsequent disqualification are also pending before the high court.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

