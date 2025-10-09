23 students bitten by bee swarm at school

Dawn

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 23 students were bitten by a swarm of honey bees at Government Primary School No.4 at Mian Channu in Khanewal district on Wednesday. The affected students included seven boys and 16 girls.

Fifteen of the children were rushed to THQ Hospital, Mian Channu, for emergency medical treatment.

According to Rescue 1122 Khanewal spokesperson, two mobile vans and rescuers were dispatched after an emergency call. Rescuers arrived to find several children screaming and quickly administered them first aid. The 15 most affected children were then shifted to the hospital.

The remaining eight students were reported to be stable and were taken home by their parents after receiving first aid.

The spokesman told Dawn that the swarm was provoked when a boy allegedly hit a cluster of honey bees on a tree on the premises of the school with a stone, causing the bees to attack the students.

CASE RESOLVED: The Vehari police claimed on Wednesday to have solved the blind murder of a man and arrested two alleged killers.

According to the police spokesperson, victim Zeeshan was allegedly murdered on the night of Sept 25 while he was at his cattle pen.

After the killing, a witness claimed to have recognised the assailants as they fled the scene and stated he could identify them.

The Fazilka police registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Vehari DPO Muhammad Afzal formed a special team, led by Burewala SDPO Rana Muhammad Imran. Using geo-fencing, modern technology, forensic records, and evidence, the team traced the two suspects within 13 days. The suspects’ names have not yet been disclosed as they will first undergo an identification parade by the witness.

During interrogation, the police claim the suspects confessed to the crime, stating the motive was the return of money they had paid to Zeeshan for an abroad visa, which he had failed to provide.

CCD ENCOUNTERS: The Crime Control Department (CCD) Multan region claims to have arrested two robbers in injured condition following two separate encounters on Wednesday.

According to the PRO, the first exchange of fire occurred with a CCD team near the Kidney Centre Multan. The suspect, identified as Farhan alias Lota, a resident of Dera Muhammadi, Multan, was injured and arrested. During the exchange, a bullet fired by Lota struck constable Iqbal, though the official escaped injury, the police vehicle sustained damage.

The second encounter took place near a brick kiln in Vehari. PO Sajid alias Baggoo, of Bhatta Colony Jallah Jeam, Mailsi, was injured and arrested. A revolver was recovered from each of the injured dacoits. Baggoo’s two accomplices managed to flee.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025