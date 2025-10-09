Six-day theatre festival from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) is set to host the six-day Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival 2025 from Oct 10 (tomorrow) to 15, marking a historic celebration of theatrical excellence under the banner of the Punjab government.

The festival promises to be a landmark cultural event, bringing together artists from seven countries, including Pakistan, China, France, Greece, Iran, Tunisia and Ireland, alongside Pakistan’s leading theatre groups.

The festival will showcase a remarkable line-up of six international performances, nine national productions, five panel discussions, and four specialised workshops, creating a rich platform for dialogue, creativity, and cross-cultural exchange. Beyond theatre, the festival will also feature open-air performances, live music, open-mic sessions, and food stalls, providing audiences with a comprehensive cultural experience.

On Oct 11, audiences will witness The Zero Line by Maas Foundation, Yeh Auratain Kahan Gai Hain (an Alhamra-Ajoka joint venture), and China’s Ugly Dad.

On 12th, Maas Foundation will stage Parmeshar Singh alongside France’s La Volga with Monsieur Et Madame O. The energy continues on Oct 13, with GCU Dramatic Club’s Tu Kon and Greece’s Ekthesis.

On Oct 14, the UCP Dramatic Society will present The Knot, Creto Group Pakistan will perform Youlida, and Iran’s Oynar Theatre Group will stage Antigone.

The festival concludes on Oct 15 with Punjab University Dramatic Club’s Kaho Mujh Se Mohabbat Hai, DramaEd’s RED, and the international collaboration Shadows of War by Courage Theatre (Tunisia) and Trinity School Lahore.

Complementing the performances, panel discussions will explore themes such as “Theatre and Mother Languages,” “Social Change Through Theatre,” “Society & Performing Arts,” and “Theatre, Film & Storytelling.”

Workshops will be led by acclaimed facilitators like Christian H. Schröter (Germany) and Christina Gyftaki (Greece), offering young participants insights into pantomime, exhibition and performance practices.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025