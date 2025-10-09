E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Kharan judge back home after 2 days in captivity

Saleem Shahid Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 10:31am

QUETTA: The abducted judge of Kharan Qazi court, Mohammad Jan, returned home safely on Wednesday after remaining in captivity for two days, police said.

“Judge of the Qazi court had been abducted by armed men after setting the court building on fire two days back,” Deputy Inspector General of Police for Rakhshan region, Abdul Hayee Amir Baloch, told Dawn. The judge was “safe and sound”, Mr Baloch added.

It was not immediately clear whether the judge had been freed by the kidnappers or recovered by authorities.

Police said a group of armed men had stormed into the Qazi Court building in the Maskan Kalat area, some 30km from Kharan city, while the judge was hearing cases. They held him and the court staff hostage, ransacked records and damaged office furniture and other items on the premises before setting them on fire. While fleeing, they had taken the judge with them at gunpoint.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...