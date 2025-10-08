AI expert joins Lums’ board

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) has appointed Amir Husain, a globally recognised leader in artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship, as member of its advisory board.

Currently based in Austin, Texas, Mr Husain’s entrepreneurial record spans multiple groundbreaking ventures including founding SparkCognition, which achieved unicorn valuation under his leadership, and went on to establish Argon Mechatronics (humanoid robotics), SpecFive (mesh networking), and Navigate (data platforms). He also co-founded SkyGrid, a joint venture with Boeing focused on autonomous aviation, and created SparkCognition Government Systems. Today, he serves as chairman of WorldQuant Foundry, supporting startups that leverage exponential technologies to solve global challenges.

He holds over 30 patents in AI and distributed systems and serves on UT Austin Computer Science Advisory Council, President’s Advisory Council, and the board of Global Venture Bridge.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025