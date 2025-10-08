Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm support for Palestinian statehood

• Both states call for immediate, permanent ceasefire, end to Gaza blockade

• Malaysian varsity confers honorary degree upon Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the blockade, the protection of all civilians, and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to those affected.

The two sides reiterated these demands during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Malaysia.

Also on Tuesday, the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) conferred an honorary PhD degree on PM Shehbaz, in recognition of his leadership and contributions to nation-building.

In his acceptance speech, the PM described the conferment as a “great privilege and honour,” expressing his delight in being associated with IIUM, an institution renowned for championing the integration of knowledge, faith and ethics.

According to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the prime minister’s three-day official visit to Malaysia, both leaders held a meeting on Oct 6 to discuss bilateral ties and exchange views on regio­nal and international issues of mutual interest.

During his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the two leaders discussed geopolitical issues, particularly the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which affects the Rohingya Muslim community.

Both leaders strongly condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza and reiterated their unwavering support for the Pales­tinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign, viable, contiguous and independent Pales­tinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two countries commended the international community’s efforts to find pragmatic measures for resolving the qu­­estion of granting Palestinian statehood. They also agreed to reconvene, at a mutually convenient time, the Joint Commission Meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afgha­nistan and a sustainable future for its people. They emphasised the importance of continued engagement with the interim Afghan authorities, particularly in combating terrorism and preventing the use of Afghan soil against other countries. They also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance and capacity building for the Afghan population.

They condemned all forms of Islamophobia, xenophobia and incitement to violence, and reaffirmed their call on the international community to take concerted action to combat intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatisation, discrimination and violence against persons based on religion or belief.

Sustainable economic ties

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting balanced and sustainable economic ties through enhanced market access, business facilitation and the effective utilisation of the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement.

Malaysia expressed its intention to expand palm oil exports to Pakistan and agreed to ensure a stable and sustainable supply chain while upholding environmentally responsible practices.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025