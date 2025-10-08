President, PM call for unified disaster preparedness

• Urge ‘whole-of-society’ push for disaster resilience on 2005 quake anniversary

• President insists disaster management framework has made important strides

• PM stresses need for data-driven, community-led approaches to disaster risk reduction

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for a united, whole-of-society drive to strengthen disaster preparedness and climate resilience, 20 years after the 2005 earthquake.

In a statement issued on the occasion of National Resilience Day, being observed on Wednesday (today), President Zardari said the 2005 tragedy — which claimed more than 80,000 lives and left millions homeless — remained a testament to the nation’s resolve.

“In the face of unimaginable tragedy, we rose together, neighbours became rescuers, strangers became family, and our nation emerged stronger, more united, and more determined to build a resilient future,” he said.

“From the ashes of disaster, we have rebuilt schools, hospitals, and homes. We have learnt that true strength lies not in avoiding adversity but in overcoming it with faith, unity, and innovation. As we look ahead, let us forge a nation where no disaster can break our resolve,” he added.

Warning that this year’s monsoon floods had again displaced large populations and caused heavy losses in agriculture, infrastructure and livelihoods, President Zardari noted Pakistan’s negligible contribution to global emissions yet disproportionate exposure to climate impacts.

Over the years, he said Pakistan’s disaster management framework has made important strides, transitioning to become a template of excellence.

Safer, resilient Pakistan

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for national unity, proactive preparedness and climate resilience as the country marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating 2005 earthquake on National Resilience Day.

In a message to mark the day, the premier paid tribute to the courage with which the nation responded to the catastrophe.

“The devastating earthquake of 2005 remains etched in our collective memory, a tragedy that reshaped communities and validated the strength, compassion, and resilience of the people of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister also acknowledged the repeated tests of national resolve in the face of climate-induced disasters, referencing this year’s severe monsoon floods, which displaced millions and caused large-scale damage across the country.

“Alhamdulillah, we once again exhibited our traditional resilience against climate-induced natural hazards,” he said, adding that the government continues to stand firmly with the people in times of crisis.

The premier also pointed to the country’s growing capacity in early-warning systems and emergency response infrastructure.

He called on all sectors of society, from provincial governments and armed forces to humanitarian organisations and civil society, to maintain unity of purpose. “We have learnt to mobilise all national resources. While the task ahead has always been enormous, the resolve remained matching, vibrant, and arrayed,” he said.

Acknowledging the complex and evolving nature of climate threats, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need for data-driven and community-led approaches to disaster risk reduction.

“Floods, earthquakes, heatwaves, forest fires, droughts, urban flooding and glacial melts are all stark reminders of the risks we face. Building resilience in such a complex environment demands a comprehensive and proactive approach enabled by reliable data, advanced risk analyses and targeted preparedness,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025