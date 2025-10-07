E-Paper | October 07, 2025

ATC extends bail of Qureshi, Umar and Swati

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:27am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati in different cases of May 9 riots.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard incarcerated Mr Qureshi’s bail petitions and a jail official presented his jail warrant papers before the court. He said the petitioner was in jail and could not be presented before the court for security reasons.

The judge sought arguments from the lawyers on the next hearing regarding the bail pleas of Mr Qureshi in Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks. The judge also extended the bail of the former foreign minister till Oct 31.

Mr Qureshi had initially filed pre-arrest bail petitions, but they were dismissed after his arrest. Subsequently, his lawyers approached the Lahore High Court, which ordered the restoration of his bail applications, leading to the current proceedings in the ATC.

Separately, former federal minister Asad Umar appeared before the court upon the expiry of his interim bail, while Mr Swati’s lawyers filed an application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The duty judge extended the bail of both leaders till Oct 31.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

