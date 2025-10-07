E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Firing at Panchayat leaves one dead, six injured in Sahiwal

A Correspondent Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:49am

SAHIWAL: A commission agent was killed and six others sustained serious injuries when armed assailants opened fire at a Panchayat (local jury) in village 53/5-L, Sahiwal tehsil.

Yousafwala police registered a murder case against nine suspects under sections 302, 324, 148, and 149 of the PPC on a complaint filed by Sarwar.

District Police Officer Rana Tahir confirmed that three of the accused had been arrested.

According to initial reports, a longstanding rivalry was simmering between Sarwar and Saleem Hyder.

Sarwar had earlier lodged a complaint alleging that a young member of the Hyder group, Qasim, had engaged in indecent behaviour while passing by their homes. In response, Sarwar convened a Panchayat to address the issue on Saturday evening.

While the Panchayat proceedings were underway, Saleem, accompanied by Sajawal, Tanveer, Kharoo, Qasim, and Nadir Ali, allegedly stormed the gathering with firearms and began indiscriminate firing. As a result, Hanif, Usman, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Saleem Ramzan, Muhammad Yasin, and Islamdin sustained critical injuries. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The injured were rushed to a hospital but Hanif succumbed to his injuries.

Sources indicate that three of the injured remained in a critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...